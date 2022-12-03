Guest Booker with Jerry Jarrett

Not Available

In Spring of 2000, having expended their supply of bookers, World Championship Wrestling turned again to Vince Russo. But they almost didn’t. Now Jerry Jarrett, a main poised to help the ailing company, finally gets his chance in the latest edition of the critically acclaimed series Guest Booker. Jarrett is given control of the bloated, failing empire and an opportunity to revive it before ultimate peril. Jarrett is asked to trim a roster of dozens down to the bare necessities and use the remaining talent to create the angles that would finally allow them to be competitive with the WWE product again. How many guys? How many titles? How many angles? Just what on earth can get WCW back in the race?