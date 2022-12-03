Guest Booker with Jim Cornette

Not Available

This remarkable edition of the Guest Booker series was voted one of the best DVDs of 2009 in the Wrestling Observer when released on DVD, and now for the first time you can get it On Demand! What could have been remembered as pro wrestling’s most complelling storyline, has come to be known as the sport’s biggest blown opportunity. The WCW Invasion angle fell short of expectations and the wrestling world watched WWE swallow WCW without fanfare. Jim Cornette has a thing or twenty to say about that! One of wrestling’s most outspoken and creative minds attacks this edition of Guest Booker with unmatched vigor in this nearly 3 hour show. Watch Jim turn the tepid Invasion into a flaming hot angle as he books in remarkable detail with extensive explanation for each move.