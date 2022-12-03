Guest Booker with Kevin Nash

Not Available

When you look at the WWE roster in 1996 you may be surprised at what you find. There were pig farmers, hockey players, hunters and more living cartoons than wrestlers. To make matters worse, two of the wrestling stars in the company would soon be jumping to the competition and igniting a war that would severely wound their former home base. But what if things were different? What if they stayed? That’s the premise in this edition of Guest Booker wherein we charge former WCW booking committee member Kevin Nash with the task of keeping himself and Scott Hall in WWE and booking it to correct all that was going awry. Kevin’s highly reality-based philosophy conflicts with much of what was happening in WWE at the time so how will he approach this? Go inside the big jump to WCW and watch Kevin undo it… On the critically acclaimed series Guest Booker!