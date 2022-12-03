Guest Booker with Kevin Sullivan

Not Available

It’s January of 1984 and the entire WWE has hinged its future on one man. And now he has changed his mind. Hogan has called and he’s not coming. What now? Join Kevin Sullivan in this remarkable DVD as he sits down in our mock booking office and proceeds to rewrite the year 1984 in the WWE. The task we’ve given him…make 1984 the breakout year it was for the WWE, but without Hogan. Watch as Sullivan books scenario after scenario in the wrestling organization that he has never actually booked for! Kevin Sullivan is a former booker/wrestler and he now brings his experience and vast knowledge to our booking session in the first edition of Guest Booker! Hop in our time machine and watch as Sullivan books twelve months of pro wrestling before your eyes. A must see for the smart fan!