Guest Booker with Mike Graham

It was supposed to be an old-school partnership. Jim Crockett Promotions was stepping in for a merger with Championship Wrestling from Florida. The promotions would have a talent swap, share their biggest cities, as well as their television exposure. Then it was over. Why? According to the late Mike Graham, son of CWF’s legendary Eddie Graham, the fix was in from the beginning. He alleges it was Crockett’s plan all along. The merger was an attempt to infiltrate and bankrupt the Florida territory that the Graham family had spent a lifetime cultivating. Mike was Eddie’s best friend. He was the only man alive with the insight into Eddie’s mind and the intricate machinations of his business, and Florida wrestling as a whole. Learn about Florida, Eddie, running the territory, fighting Crockett, Dusty’s departure and its effect on Eddie. And ultimately, the details surrounding the untimely death of Eddie Graham, told eerily enough by the son that would meet his fate soon after this taping.