Guest Booker with Robert Fuller

Baby’s got a pot roast on. Those fateful words ended Robert Fuller’s booking tenure with WCW back in the days of committees and confusion. So though he wouldn’t have had a chance to book Shawn Michaels jumping ship, we give him that opportunity here in our booking exercise. The latest Guest Booker on the only show that chronicles the minds of wrestling’s creative forces, was a booker for more than two decades. Fuller was given the book in Florida, Memphis, Continental, and WCW. And now he agrees to share his wealth of knowledge with our eager viewers, and students of the wrestling game. On the critically acclaimed series Guest Booker!