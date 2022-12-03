Guest Booker with Sheepherder Luke

Not Available

It’s the early 90s and the WWE has transitioned its product to friendly and cartoonish. But a few years away lies a darker, more violent, bloody style of wrestling that would jumpstart the business. And what if Vince could see that? What if he were to predate ECW, and launch the hardcore style across the U.S.? Who would he hire to book it? Well, there was a booker working for him in a wrestling capacity at the time. This booker had traveled the world, and violence was his middle name. Luke Williams has booked all over the world, but his time booking Puerto Rico alone gives him the credentials to spearhead our little experiment. If anyone can make The Godwins hardcore, it’s Luke!