Not Available

Gugara in Evenky language stands for the sound of the bell hanging from a reindeer neck. It's one of the few sounds you could hear in taiga, but recently there's almost nothing but silence. Within the last few weeks, Dimitri and Tatiana, elderly herdsmen, have lost their entire herd. What to do in taiga without it? Especially if you are very last herdsmen in the area. Everybody else already has left life in the forest for the nearby Russian village. This is the story of the decline of a small Siberian community. This observational documentary describes the paradoxical world of former nomads and reindeer herdsman that were forced to abandon their ancient life-ways. Characters of the film are on the different stages of forsaking world which was known us traditional way of life.