Not Available

A child's Sunday School Bible. A broken relationship between an adopted daughter and her parents that spans 25 years. A mother who only wants to forgive - and be forgiven. On her death bed, Abigail asks her husband Steven to find their estranged daughter, forgive her and ask her forgiveness. Steven makes the journey from Kentucky to California to fulfill that wish - and to give his adopted daughter the Bible she left behind so many years ago. Along the way, Joseph meets a mysterious hitchhiker who may very well hold the secret of the journey's end. On the way, we learn that every journey needs a guide and that Steven will be "Guided by the Word."