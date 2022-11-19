Guided By Voices: The Electrifying Conclusion

Not Available

A definitive record of one of the greatest bands in indie rock, THE ELECTRIFYING CONCLUSION is a chronicle of the last four hours of GUIDED BY VOICES. The film captures GUIDED BY VOICES' final concert at Chicago's Metro on New Year's Eve 2004 - sixty-three songs - completely uncut. Excitement and nostalgia emanating from both the band and audience throughout the memorable evening are powerfully captured here in fantastic performances of both standard GBV tunes and special, seldom-played classics. The DVD includes over 20 minutes of extras including 4 live songs from 1994 and footage of Bob Pollard recording demos for Half Smiles of the Decomposed.