Guillena 1937

Not Available

In September 1937, seventeen women from Guillena were taken from their homes by order of the rebel authorities and taken to the Hall cell. A month later, after being harassed and publicly humiliated by the streets of his village, will be shot and buried in the cemetery of Gerena, a neighboring. It will take 75 years to achieve family begin the exhumation of the mass grave where his remains are crowded. This documentary reflects on the use of violence against women as a weapon of war and the need for the families of the disappeared to find and bury their loved ones.