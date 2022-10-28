Not Available

A hitman Jack is slowly wandering into a red light district. As he walks through the alley, everyone avoid eye contact with him because of his extremely ugly face. Ting Ting is the only prostitute that did not reject him. Jack finds a scar on the stomach of Ting Ting which was wounded by a gunshot. Ting Ting on the other hand stares at the giant lump on Jack's face without showing any sign of fear. The two of them quickly form a bond and Jack could not bear to leave Ting Ting alone. He decides to take Ting Ting out of her miserable life at any cost. From then on, their lives turns out differently.