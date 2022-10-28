Guilty as Charged

Not Available

US Army Investigator John Murphy (now a Lieutenant, although he was a Major in the previous Base movie) has been sent to look into a series of suspicious deaths that have been going on under the watch of Colonel Strauss. After going undercover and infiltrating Strauss's unit, Murphy discovers that Strauss and his men are leading a vigilante gang to dispense 'justice' to those they feel have been wrongly acquitted of various crimes.