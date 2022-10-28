Not Available

Guilty as Charged

  • Action
  • Adventure

US Army Investigator John Murphy (now a Lieutenant, although he was a Major in the previous Base movie) has been sent to look into a series of suspicious deaths that have been going on under the watch of Colonel Strauss. After going undercover and infiltrating Strauss's unit, Murphy discovers that Strauss and his men are leading a vigilante gang to dispense 'justice' to those they feel have been wrongly acquitted of various crimes.

Cast

Antonio Sabato Jr.Sgt. Hawks
James RemarLt. Col. Strauss
Duane DavisGoose
Yuji OkumotoDavis
Emilio RiveraPvt. Alberto Ramirerz
Deron McBeeCletus

