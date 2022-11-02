1931

Guilty Hands

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 1931

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Richard Grant is a lawyer who believes that murder under certain circumstances is justifiable. Richard's daughter, Barbara, takes her dad to a dinner party hosted by Richard's old friend, wealthy playboy, Gordon Rich. Gordon tells Richard that he and Barbara plan to marry. Richard threatens Gordon's life if he marries Barbara. Richard is unaware that Barbara has no plans to marry Gordon, and she's in love with Tommy Osgood. Richard enraged of the thought of Barbara marrying Gordon goes into Gordon's room, undetected, and kills him...Has Richard committed the perfect crime?

Cast

Kay FrancisMarjorie West
Madge EvansBarbara 'Babs' Grant
William BakewellTommy Osgood
C. Aubrey SmithReverend Hastings
Polly MoranAunt Maggie
Alan MowbrayGordon Rich

View Full Cast >

Images