Guilty or not ?

Not Available

After an illegitimate relationship, Rachida became pregnant, a girl continuing her studies in secondary education. Once the girl discovered the news, she went into a crisis, she collapsed when she learned that she will become a single mother. Fortunately, Rachida was timely and was hospitalized at the right time. Unfortunately, her mother discovered the illegal pregnancy and the problem became even more serious when the father learned about it too. In order to correct this error, Rachida’s mother would invent and accuse a young man "Said", who was planning to marry Rachida. Things will become more complicated, especially since said will have to prove his innocence.