Guilty Until Proven Innocent

Base on a true story. Due to a clerical mix-up (his police file has been confused with another McLaughlin) Bobby McLaughlin (Brendan Fraser) is wrongfully accused of a murder he didn't commit. Despite his pleas of innocence, not even his father (Martin Sheen) believes him. With a minor crime already on his record, and an incompetent defense attorney, Bobby is convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison. But a suppressed lie detector test that could have freed him convinces his father that Bobby is indeed innocent. Now he begins a fierce struggle to free his son from prison. "Presumed Guilty" is a chilling indictment of a faulty judicial system and an inspirational tale of love and reconciliation between father and son.