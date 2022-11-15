Guitar Building Blocks: Bass Runs & How To Use Them

Not Available

Bass runs help provide a smooth and musically interesting transition as you change chords. They're especially useful in country, bluegrass and folk songs, often providing a harmony line to the sung melody. Learning to add bass runs to your chord progressions teaches you how to play the notes of the scale in several keys, and helps you develop good timing and single-note accuracy. This tape teaches you a variety of bass "walks" in several keys, from the most basic to more complex chromatic runs. You'll learn to add solid accompaniment to several songs, including "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," "Bury Me Beneath The Willow," "I Am A Pilgrim," "Walk Right In" and more.