Guitar Heroes - In Concert

Not Available

The Guitar is the uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll instruments. Live, without any safety net, our Guitar Heroes make their instruments sing, laugh and cry, rage and rejoice as they dazzle you with their virtuoso finger-work, sheer power, and infectious emotion. Track listing: Roben Ford & The Blue Line: Prison Of Love, Duke Robillard: Gee I Wish, Walter Trout: Running Blues, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown: Mojo Workin’, Rick Vito & The Lucky Devils: Long Black Car, Edgar Winter/Rick Derringer: I Play Guitar, Joe Louis Walker: Riding High, Popa Chubby: Stoop Down Baby, Curtis Mayfield: Pusherman, Bill Wyman’ Rhythm Kings Feat. Albert Lee: Jump Jive And Wail, Larry Carlton: I Gotta Right, Steve Lukather: Freedom, Albert Collins: Tired Man.