Guitar Man

Joe Bonamassa has single-handedly transformed Blues from a marginalized legacy genre to an arena-filling spectacle. Interviews and concert footage chronicle his extraordinary rise as a guitar wunderkind mentored by BB King and praised by John Lee Hooker, and his experiences in the cutthroat music business. Despite neglect from the entertainment industry, Joe's independent approach sees him sell-out concerts around the world, even hosting heroes like Eric Clapton at Royal Albert Hall. Joe has 22 #1 Blues albums; more than any other artist, including B.B. King, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Although Bonamassa is still virtually unknown, his efforts and collaborations have brought the Blues to new heights and broader audiences.