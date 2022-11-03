Guitar Nights – The Four Martins

Not Available

Imagine travelling from New Orleans to Seville, throughout the English countryside to the Jazz clubs of Europe and America, and all in an hour and a half within your own living room. See before you on this DVD a stunning line-up of some of the World’s greatest acoustic guitarists playing together for the first time. Each one a virtuoso in his own right and together offering a taster of paradise. Presenting together on stage : MARTIN CARTHY England’s finest exponent of traditional folk music, with his unique style of playing which has gained him recognition the world over; JUAN MARTÍN named "Dr Flamenco" by The Times, he has been named as one of the world’s finest guitar players; MARTIN SIMPSON quoted by Guitar Player magazine as "One of the finest finger pickers and slide players of our time"; MARTIN TAYLOR who Acoustic Guitar call "THE acoustic guitarist of his generation" and JazzTimes "Europe’s finest guitarist".