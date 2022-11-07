Guitarra Mia - A Tribute To Jose Feliciano

Not Available

Dedicated to the legendary Puerto Rican singer and guitarist, the film is a narrative about José Feliciano's remarkable life and prolific musical career as the first crossover Latin artist in the United States. This special and unique project takes viewers on a visual journey through Feliciano's unique life using archival concerts and vintage footage coupled with testimonials. It combines musical performances by José Feliciano and artists such as Marc Anthony, Son by Four, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Luis Enrique, Ednita Nazario, Michael Stuart, among others.