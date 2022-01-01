Not Available

Gulabi is a discarded fifty something woman, an outcast living on an island with the fisher folk. Her obsession for films is fulled with the introduction of a television in her life and her village hut becomes a hub. Gulabi Talkies is a 2008 Kannada film by acclaimed Indian director Girish Kasaravalli. It is based on a short story by the same name by Kannada writer Vaidehi.[1] The film premiered at the Osian's Cinefan Festival of Asian and Arab Cinema in New Delhi on 14 July 2008, where it won the Best Film and Best Actress awards in the Indian Competition section. Umashree won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.