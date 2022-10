Not Available

True to life story of Mayor Patrocinio Gulapa of Maragondon, Cavite who possesses an amulet which deters him from harm. The source of his "anting-anting" is the water in the fish tank, the life of the Mayor is linked to the fish. So, when the fish is seing kissing it is also the same for the Mayor, as well as if the fish is seen dying, there is an imminent danger on the life of the Mayor.