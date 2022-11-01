Gulumaal: The Escape

Not Available

Jerry (Jayasurya) is a con-man who is estranged from his sister due to his plans to bring the family house name under his own. While planning to steal money from a petrol station, he helps Ravi Varma (Kunchako Boban) escape after being caught performing a similar heist with another skilled con-man. Ravi Varma convinces Jerry to plan a big heist. An old acquaintance, Bose, tells Jerry of a forged painting that can be used to trick an NRI (Devan) for INR50 lakhs. The information creates a rift in the newly formed friendship as both Ravi Varma and Jerry attempt to outdo each other in order to take the money. Coincidentally, Jerry's sister is an employee at the hotel where the NRI is staying and both Ravi Varma and the NRI fall in love with her. Ravi Varma and Jerry eventually lose the painting and buy the original out of fear.