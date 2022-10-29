Gumball 3000 - Coast to Coast

umball 3000 'Coast to Coast is a high speed action packed adventure full of high jinx antics filmed during the 8 days of the 2009 Gumball Rally from Los Angeles to Miami. From 'sandal skating on the freeway' to wild penthouse parties this road trip offers viewers a unique passenger ride experience on the worlds most exclusive road trip. Featuring over 100 amazing supercars; including a gold-plated $1.8 million Bugatti Veyron, custom Rolls Royce Phantoms, the world's fastest production car, the SSC Aero, the latest Nissan GT-R, Maximillion's ultra rare Jaguar XJ220S and more Ferraris, McLaren SLR's, Aston Martins, Bentleys and Lamborghinis than you ve ever seen before, makes this an automobile must see for car lovers everywhere!
