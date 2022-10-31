Gumball 3000: Number 13

Not Available

The 13th Gumball 3000 film follows the story of MTV's Dirty Sanchez stars Lee Dainton and Matthew Pritchard participating in the famous 3000 mile road trip. Driving alongside the most incredible array of supercars ever seen together their humble ride is a 20 year old VW van that they bought for just £850! From London to Istanbul, driving 3000 miles across 13 countries in just 7 days with insane parties each night takes its toll on the Dirty Sanchez duo and the rest of the Gumballers. Featuring Bun B, EVE, Ndamukong Suh, The Dudesons, Tamer Hassan, Costas Mandylor, Shane Lynch, Maximillion Cooper, David Hasselhoff, David Guetta, and incorporating the Monaco F1...its one hell of a week!