Join everybody's favorite green Claymation hero, Gumby, and his faithful pal Pokey as they outwit the dastardly Blockheads in 15 unforgettable shorts drawn from the 1950s, '60s and '80s, including "Robot Rumpus" and "The Racing Game." Other episodes include "The Small Planets," "Gumby Crosses the Delaware," "Goo's Pies" and more. Chosen by the son of Gumby creator Art Clokey, these adventures are sure to delight fans old and new.