Gumrah is a 1963 Hindi film produced and directed by B. R. Chopra. The film stars Sunil Dutt, Ashok Kumar, Mala Sinha, Nirupa Roy, Deven Verma and Shashikala. The film's music was composed by Ravi while were by Sahir Ludhianvi. The film was remade to Malayalam as Vivahita (1970) done by super actress Padmini, Prem Nazir and Satyan. Malayalam version was also a superhit.