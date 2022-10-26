1950

Gun Crazy

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 1950

Studio

King Brothers Productions

Bart Tare is an ex-Army man who has a lifelong fixation with guns, he meets a kindred spirit in sharpshooter Annie Starr and goes to work at a carnival. After upsetting the carnival owner who lusts after Starr, they both get fired. Soon, on Starr's behest, they embark on a crime spree for cash. Subjects of a manhunt, they are tracked by police in the hills Tare enjoyed as a boy.

Cast

John DallBart Tare
Berry KroegerPackett
Morris CarnovskyJudge Willoughby
Anabel ShawRuby Tare
Harry LewisSheriff Clyde Boston
Nedrick YoungDave Allister

