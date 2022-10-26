Bart Tare is an ex-Army man who has a lifelong fixation with guns, he meets a kindred spirit in sharpshooter Annie Starr and goes to work at a carnival. After upsetting the carnival owner who lusts after Starr, they both get fired. Soon, on Starr's behest, they embark on a crime spree for cash. Subjects of a manhunt, they are tracked by police in the hills Tare enjoyed as a boy.
|John Dall
|Bart Tare
|Berry Kroeger
|Packett
|Morris Carnovsky
|Judge Willoughby
|Anabel Shaw
|Ruby Tare
|Harry Lewis
|Sheriff Clyde Boston
|Nedrick Young
|Dave Allister
