Gun Porn documents the creation, and subsequent public display on the streets of Washington DC on the eve of gun control legislation, of a unique and violent work of art: Viktor Mitic's sculpture of the same name consisting of a working school bus showered with thousands of rounds of ammunition. The perplexing and unsettling sculpture challenges notions of violence and vulnerability, polarizing unsuspecting passers-by as it is moved around the US capital and dropped in front of the White House. Of particular interest is the contradiction between the transgressive way the work was created, and its later interpretation by the public.