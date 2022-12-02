Gun Runners

Not Available

For years, Julius Arile and Robert Matanda thrive among the bands of warriors that terrorize the North Kenyan countryside. So when both warriors suddenly disappear from the bush, many assume they are dead or have been arrested. Instead, they trade in their rifles for sneakers—in the hopes of making it big as professional marathon runners. Years of fleeing from the police have prepared the men for running marathon distances, but do they have what it takes to overcome the corruption, mistrust and jealousy that threaten to derail their careers?