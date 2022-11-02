Not Available

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer on the same stage...face to face, Gun up and fully loaded! The two most powerful and dangerous DJ's in the world of Reggae music trade toasts and boasts to tell the truth in this 75 minute, one and only Dancehall shootout! Gun Up features a "duel" between two prominent figures in the Dancehall reggae scene, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. The pair perform close to a dozen tracks including "Not Another Word," "Drama Mobster," "Woman a Trail Me," and "Cry Over Me". Watch Beenie Man and Bounty Killer go into a DJ battle in this showdown between two of the biggest names in dancehall. Bounty Killer and Beenie Man - Gun-up video The insults and the compliments come thick and fast as the two legends square of against each other, face-to-face on the stage, with only their decks, and their loud mouths, coming between them!