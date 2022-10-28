California teen Anita Minteer struggles in the face of an absentee mother, her mom's abusive boyfriend, Rooney, and a lack of respect from her classmates. This all changes when a pen-pal school project connects her with convict Howard. Anita secures Howard's parole and violently squares off against Rooney after he rapes her. Soon enough, the gun-crazy teen is on the run with Howard, with his parole officer in pursuit.
|Drew Barrymore
|Anita Minteer
|James Le Gros
|Howard
|Ione Skye
|Joy
|Jeremy Davies
|Bill
|Joe Dallesandro
|Rooney
|Billy Drago
|Hank Fulton
