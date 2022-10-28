Not Available

Guncrazy

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zeta Entertainment

California teen Anita Minteer struggles in the face of an absentee mother, her mom's abusive boyfriend, Rooney, and a lack of respect from her classmates. This all changes when a pen-pal school project connects her with convict Howard. Anita secures Howard's parole and violently squares off against Rooney after he rapes her. Soon enough, the gun-crazy teen is on the run with Howard, with his parole officer in pursuit.

Cast

Drew BarrymoreAnita Minteer
James Le GrosHoward
Ione SkyeJoy
Jeremy DaviesBill
Joe DallesandroRooney
Billy DragoHank Fulton

