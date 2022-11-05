Gundagardi

Not Available

The two brothers Kalicharan & Narshima cause havoc all over the city. The police calls in Karan Singh as the most effective police man to fight against them.His sister was married to a journalist.He encounters a murder of the minister by Kalicharan and decides to print their photos in the newspaper.But before he can do that he is killed along with his wife. Dipa is an eye-witness to this murder. But he soon plans and makes Dipa the key suspect in an attempt-to-murder case of the home minister. Karan Singh in the meanwhile trains Dipa to fight back the goons. She manages to get the files containing the proof of innocence. Kalicharan is arrested and taken to court. Narshima makes a number of attempts to free his brother. A severe struggle ensues and Narshima and Kalicharan get death sentences.