During the closing days of the Gryps War, two siblings — Asagi and Takuya — ride aboard a civilian transport bound for Earth. Caught in a battle between the Titans and AEUG, they must somehow guide their ship through atmospheric entry. Luckily, they're not completely alone, as they find aid from a custom-painted Zeta Gundam, whose pilot sounds a lot like One Year War ace Amuro Ray.