Gundamma Katha is a 1962 Telugu film produced by famous producer duo B. Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani starring mainly S. V. Ranga Rao, N. T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Suryakantham, Jamuna Ramanarao, Savitri, Ramana Reddy, Rajanala Kaleswara Rao, Chaya Devi, L. Vijayalakshmi and Haranath. The plot revolves around the story of a proud mother, Gundamma and the way she was brought on track by her two young sons-in-law. Released on 7 June 1962, the movie is considered a masterpiece in Telugu movie.