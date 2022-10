Not Available

Tate Noble returns to the town of his youth where as a boy his parents were murdered. His childhood friend Samuel, now the sheriff of La Mesa knows who is responsible, and Tate's arrival sparks hostility between Samuel and his father Judge Carter. As the mystery unravels, Tate and Samuel enlist help from an unlikely source, the mob, in order to bring to justice the man ultimately responsible, the evil Harcourt Simms.