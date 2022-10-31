Not Available

Gunfight in Abilene

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Pictures

Fighting in the Civil War a man accidently kills his friend. Returning to Abilene after the war he finds his former sweetheart about to marry the brother of the man he killed. To pay his debt he not only refuses to win her back but takes the job of Sheriff, a job he doesn't want, when the brother asks him. Still haunted by the killing he refuses to carry a gun. But there is trouble between the ranchers and the farmers and when he finds the brother murdered he straps on a gun and heads after the killer.

Cast

Bobby DarinCal Wayne
Leslie NielsenGrant Evers
Donnelly RhodesJoe Slade
Don GallowayWard Kent
Frank McGrathNed Martin
Michael SarrazinCord Decker

View Full Cast >

Images