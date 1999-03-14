1999

Gunfighter

March 14th, 1999

One foggy night The Kid (Carradine), a down at the heals singer, arrives at a seemingly abandoned salon where he meets a stranger in a dark duster (Sheen). The Kid notices the Stranger's unusual leather gloves and asks about their origin. The Stranger proceeds to tell him the legend of the gloves, a story which revolves around the rivalry and jealousy of two men, lightning fast shot Hopalong Cassidy and his nemesis, the mysterious man in black Tex. Their feuding finally results in a duel, can Cassidy prove that he is still the fastest draw in the West?

Cast

Martin SheenThe Stranger
Clu GulagerUncle Buck Peters, Owner Bar 20 Ranch
Tom GulagerJimmy, Bar 20 Rider
John GulagerRustler
Robert CarradineThe Kid

