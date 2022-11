Not Available

A stagecoach is attacked by a group of outlaws who make off with a pile of money. Unfortunately for Mexican Juan (Anthony George), the sheriff (Barry Kelley) believes he's one of the criminals and has him locked up. But the beautiful Cheel (Vera Ralston) thinks Juan is innocent, and offers to help him escape. Overhearing their plan, the real mastermind behind the heist forces Juan to act as the runner for the money.