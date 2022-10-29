Not Available

The city that Oprah and President Obama call home has become marred by murder. In response to its staggering homicide rate, locals have coined it "Chiraq" (a hybrid of Chicago and Iraq). In 2012, Chicago averaged 42 homicides per month with nearly 70% of deaths caused by guns. Gunland begs the question, "Why Chicago?" Most would believe that hip-hop and its glorification of violence, guns and carnage is to blame for Chicago's gun-toting culture; however, this film goes beyond the headlines & stereotypes to discover that much more lies beneath the surface. The documentary attempts to discover the real reasons behind why young men and women of color are dying at the hands of their peers. Chicago sits directly in the cross hairs of a $30 billion dollar drug trade. Half of all narcotics that enter the U.S. from Mexico can be traced back to the Sinaloa Cartel whose leader, "Jaoquin "El Chapo" Guzman calls Chicago his home.