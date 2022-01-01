1994

Drug baron Peter Loomis (Patrick Stewart) has his $400 million dollar drug fortune stolen in South America. Loomis sends Armor O'Malley (Denis Leary), a ruthless killer to find his money. Cole Parker (Mario Van Peebles), a DEA Agent is on a South American mission of justice and revenge. He is sent to find his father's killer. Cole busts an eccentric smuggler, Dani Servigo (Christopher Lambert) to help Cole to find the smuggler's brother's money that he has stolen from Loomis. But O'Malley wants to find the fortune for himself. In a Cat and Mouse game, Cole and Dani are forced to help each other to find the missing fortune while trying to avoid O'Malley and his men. Together, Servigo and Parker search for the boat.