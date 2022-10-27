1968

Guns for San Sebastian

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1968

Studio

Filmes Cinematografica

Leon Alastray is an outlaw who has been given sanctuary by Father John, whom he then escorts to the village of San Sebastian. The village is deserted, with its cowardly residents hiding in the hills from Indians, who regularly attack the village and steal all their supplies. When Father John is murdered, the villagers mistakenly think the outlaw is the priest. Alastray at first tells them he is not a priest, but they don't believe it, and an apparent miracle seems to prove they are correct. Eventually, he assists them in regaining their confidence and defending themselves.

Cast

Charles BronsonTeclo
Jaime FernándezGolden Lance
Leon AskinVicar General
Anjanette ComerKinita
Sam JaffePère Joseph
Silvia PinalFélicia

