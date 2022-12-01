Guns N' Rose Live At Reading Festival

Not Available

High drama and low cunning at Reading Festival on Friday. Guns N' Roses took to the Main stage late, but delivered a bombastic run through their greatest hits and numbers from their Chinese Democracy album. The performance featured much loved favourites including Welcome to the Jungle, Mr. Brownstone, It's So Easy and November Rain and no small amount of pyrotechnics. Having come onstage over an hour late, it was unlikely the band would complete an epic 25 track set list. At midnight, event organisers were forced to invoke a Council-imposed curfew, which prompted complaints from Axl Rose and threats of the band's non-appearance at the Leeds festival the following night. Guns 'N Roses headline performance ended in the bizarre sight of the band staging a sit-down protest while drummer Frank Ferrer repeatedly played the intro to Paradise City and Axl wielded a megaphone. A compelling spectacle from one of the world's most controversial rocks bands.