Chronicling the impact of Guns N' Roses' simultaneous release of "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II," this documentary revisits the media events leading up to the release and the subsequent tour. Never before had the same band held the No. 1 and 2 spots on the Billboard charts. This milestone in rock history is told through backstage footage, interviews from musicians on the albums, and insight from biographers and journalists.