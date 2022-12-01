Guns N' Roses Home Coming

Not Available

Guns N’ Roses Setlist Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN, USA Everybody Knows (Leonard Cohen) Right Next Door To Hell Mr. Brownstone Bad Obsession Dust N' Bones Double Talkin' Jive Patience (With I Was Only Joking (Intro)) Civil War 14 Years Live And Let Die (Wings Cover) It's So Easy Matt Sorum Drum Solo Slash Guitar Solo Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota Cover) Rocket Queen November Rain (Live Debut) Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan Cover) (With intro Of Only Women Bleed) Perfect Crime Encore: Estranged Sweet Child O' Mine (With Bad Time Intro) Encore 2: Welcome To The Jungle Encore 3: Paradise City