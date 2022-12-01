Guns N' Roses - Live at Rock in Rio III - Brazil

Not Available

Recorded live at the Rock in Rio Festival, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15/01/2001 DISC 1 1. Welcome to the Jungle 2. It's So Easy 3. Mr. Brownstone 4. Live and Let Die 5. Oh My God 6. Think About You 7. You Could Be Mine 8. Sossego 9. Sweet Child O' Mine 10. Knockin' on Heaven's Door 11. Madagascar 12. Buckethead Solo 1 13. November Rain DISC 2 1. Outta Get Me 2. Chicken Binge 3. Chinese Democracy 4. The Blues 5. Patience 6. Nightrain 7. My Michelle 8. Silk Worms 9. Drum Solo 10. Paradise City