Not Available

Guns N' Roses - Live at Rock in Rio III - Brazil

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Recorded live at the Rock in Rio Festival, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15/01/2001 DISC 1 1. Welcome to the Jungle 2. It's So Easy 3. Mr. Brownstone 4. Live and Let Die 5. Oh My God 6. Think About You 7. You Could Be Mine 8. Sossego 9. Sweet Child O' Mine 10. Knockin' on Heaven's Door 11. Madagascar 12. Buckethead Solo 1 13. November Rain DISC 2 1. Outta Get Me 2. Chicken Binge 3. Chinese Democracy 4. The Blues 5. Patience 6. Nightrain 7. My Michelle 8. Silk Worms 9. Drum Solo 10. Paradise City

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images