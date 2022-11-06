Guns N' Roses: Live at the Ritz

Not Available

MTV was there, and this was huge, but eventually the MTV guys were like, “We gotta go, we gotta get this going, guys.”Axl’s like, “Fuck it. I’m not going on unless I have my bandanna!” Apparently, he couldn’t find it after tearing apart the little hovel they gave us backstage. Of course the rest of the band was avoiding any eye contact with Axl, preferring to wander off, out of earshot, to do their grumbling.Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore. “What’s wrong with you, Axl?” He shrugged me off and continued with his insane tirade. He had all of our roadies looking around for people who had scarves or bandannas. I said, “C’mon, Axl, let’s just go on.”He blurted out, “Fuck that. Fuck you. I need a bandanna or a scarf or I’m not doing this.” Axl finally found a fucking scarf, some powder-blue, girly-looking thing, and the show began.-Steven Adler in his autobiography, "My Appetite for Destruction"