Guns N' Roses performing at the Ritz in NYC on October 23rd 1987 - nearly 3 months before the well-known MTV-broadcast Ritz gig. SETLIST: 1. Welcome To The Jungle 2. My Michelle 3. Don't Cry 4. Rocket Queen 5. Nightrain 6. Sweet Child O' Mine 7. ..Axl talking.. 8. Knockin' On Heaven's Door 9. Band Introductions 10. You're Crazy 11. Paradise City 12. Reckless Life 13. Mama Kin