Guns N' Roses: Live from the O2 Arena London

After selling out arenas around the globe in 2011, Guns N' Roses - "the most dangerous band in the world" - are storming the UK May 31, 2012. Songs: Chinese Democracy / Welcome to the Jungle / It's So Easy / Mr. Brownstone / Sorry / Rocket Queen / Estranged / Better / Motivation (Tommy Stinson song) / 14 Years (with Izzy Stradlin) / Richard Fortus Guitar Solo (Blacklight Jesus of Transylvania) / Live and Let Die (Wings cover) / This I Love / Shackler's Revenge (with band introductions) / Dizzy Reed Piano Solo (Baba O' Riley) / Street of Dreams / You Could Be Mine (with Izzy Stradlin) / DJ Ashba Guitar Solo (Ballad of Death) / Sweet Child O' Mine / November Rain (Another Brick in the Wall/… more ) / Glad to Be Here (Bumblefoot song) / Don't Cry / Civil War / Dead Flowers (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Izzy Stradlin) / Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover) (with Izzy Stradlin) / Nightrain (with Izzy Stradlin) / Paradise City (with Izzy Stradlin)